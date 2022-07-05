Police arrest woman for alleged road rage shooting in Berkeley

article

Police recently arrested a 32-year-old woman in relation to a shooting in Berkeley.

Authorities said on May 16 a road rage incident started on Interstate 80 near the Ashby Avenue off-ramp, leading to a shooting near the 700 block of Folger Avenue. The suspect fired three rounds into the air with a handgun at 5:33 p.m., then left the area in their vehicle, authorities said.

The victim reported the suspect to police, then pursued the suspect until both vehicles stopped at the dead end of Folger Avenue near Hollis Street. There, the suspect fired two rounds at the victim's vehicle. The victim's 6-year-old child was also inside the car.

No one was injured.

Berkeley police gained an arrest warrant and arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old Tracy woman, on June 24. The suspect admitted to both shootings, and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the suspect's purse.

The suspect was charged with multiple felony weapons violations.