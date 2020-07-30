Police investigating non-fatal El Cerrito del Norte BART station shooting

article

Police are looking for a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting Thursday that briefly shutdown El Cerrito del Norte BART station.

BART officials said a 20-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries after shots were reported at the station's bus zone around 7:50 p.m.

Responding police did not find the victim or any suspects at the scene. The victim arrived at an area hospital shortly after the shooting.

A gun was recovered by police near the BART property. The station was closed for just over half an hour out of an abundance of caution.

BART police and El Cerrito police are working together on the investigation and suspect search.

