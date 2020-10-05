Police looking for missing UC Berkeley student

article

Police in San Francisco are searching for a missing UC Berkeley student.

Investigators say 19-year-old Sydney West has not been in touch with friends or her family since last Wednesday.

Her last known location was at Crissy Field in San Francisco near the Golden Gate Bridge.

West is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and is likely wearing dark shorts and slip-on Vans. She came to San Franciso from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Anyone with information should call San Francisco police.

