Police seek help in locating missing Bayview senior

article

The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Everett Archille, who was reported missing from his home on the unit block of Marist Street in the Bayview District in January.

Archille, a 74-year-old African American male, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who may have seen Archille is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and provide his location and clothing description. Information can also be given to the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

