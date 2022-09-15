Possible coyote den in San Rafael; residents report multiple sightings

There have been multiple coyote sightings in San Rafael prompting wildlife experts to warn residents there may be a den of the wild animals living nearby.

Most of the run-ins are happening around Peacock Gap Park and a golf course nearby.

Just last week, a dog was bitten by a coyote and a resident reported her child was surrounded by coyotes while playing at the park.

A representative for Marin Humane Society told the Marin Independent Journal that they're ramping up efforts to educate the neighborhood because they believe there might be a den in the area. That could be why the coyotes seem to be more territorial.

Experts say this is the time when pups born in the spring are going out into new territories.

Coyotes are generally skittish and pose little threat to humans, but there have been rare attacks on humans and pets.

Residents are describing the coyotes in recent sightings as "aggressive."

Last month a group of agencies known as Marin Coyote Coalition held a webinar to teach residents how to coexist with coyotes.

"If you get too close to a den, that’s where their young are and they are very good parents, they’re very protective," Shannon Burke, an interpretive naturalist from Marin County Parks said on a YouTube video. "They will respond defensively. And sometimes this is directed at people, so if you get this body language you know that you’re too close to a den. But usually it’s directed at dogs."

Experts say if you encounter a coyote, make loud noises and large motions to scare it away.

Report coyotes or the feeding of coyotes to Marin Humane at 415-883-4621.

