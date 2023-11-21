Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make surprise appearance for San Jose Sharks match-up against Vancouver Canucks

There were surprise royalty guests in attendance when the San Jose Sharks faced off against the Vancouver Canucks in Canada on Monday night.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the stands at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia to watch the game, which, for Sharks fans, unfortunately ended with another loss with the Canucks' 3 to 1 victory.

Before the match, Prince Harry took to the ice for the ceremonial puck drop, as part of the countdown celebration to the 2025 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service members, which he founded ten years ago. The 2025 Games are set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler.

SEE ALSO: Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce finally reveals how they met: 'She'll probably hate me for saying this'

Camera cutaways of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed them cheering on the Canucks. On X, the Canucks, posted video of the royal couple jumping up from their seats to clap and celebrate when Vancouver scored. The video was accompanied by the caption: "Two points and two new #Canucks fans tonight!"

The couple’s appearance marked the second royal attendance to a Canucks game, as it came 21 years after Queen Elizabeth II attended a preseason match in 2002. That game also happened to be against the Sharks.

San Jose heads to Seattle next to face the Kraken on Wednesday, as the Sharks look to snap an eight-game road losing streak.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.



