Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at San Jose State University

Protesters at San Jose State University are now staging a sit-in on campus, which the university says is against school policy.

At San Jose State University on Monday, pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment with a list of demands for the university. Protesters would not speak with KTVU on camera but Justice Studies Professor Sang Kil, who says she’s a faculty advisor for the protesters, talked about students’ decision to stage a sit-in.

"The administration, though they send lots of emails about their concerns over wars or natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes, have yet to send one email out about the genocide that is happening against the Palestinians, and we’re in our 7th month," said Kil.

Protesters say they want the university to be more transparent about its financial investments and to fully divest. San Jose State University released a statement, saying in part:

"While an initial review of investments by the Tower Foundation board indicates no direct holdings of companies identified in the April 29 Associated Student Resolution, we are conducting further research to confirm – and we are committed to communicating an update when this research concludes." – SJSU

They’re also calling for Professor Jonathan Roth to be fired after he was involved in an altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester at a campus event earlier this year.

"So, my understanding is that he was put on paid leave, which, for me, is a paid vacation, and an investigation was opened up into his behavior," said Kil.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday night, a school official told the protesters they were in violation of the school’s Time, Place and Manner policy, meaning they couldn’t be there overnight. He also said they’d be turning on the sprinklers where the tents are placed, and some protesters placed plastic buckets over the sprinklers.

Protesters were on campus as of Monday night at 10 p.m. and told KTVU they intended to stay.

San Jose State University says it respects freedom of speech, but its main priority is to keep the campus safe for learning.