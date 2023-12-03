Real-life Grinch: Man snatches Christmas tree from car's roof in San Mateo

Police in San Mateo say a man snatched a Christmas tree right from the roof of a car.

The crime happened at a shopping center parking lot near Chess Drive and Vintage Park.

Video shows the man removing the tree that was tied to the roof of a Honda, and then putting it inside his Infiniti SUV.

The victim bought the tree for $250 and told KTVU she couldn't believe this happened.

Anyone who can identify the alleged thief or his car should call San Mateo police.

