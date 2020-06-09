Regular BART service resumes after death at Pleasant Hill station

article

BART has resumed full service in both directions between Walnut Creek and Concord after a person died at the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Contra Costa County coroner's office reported to the Pleasant Hill station around noon and have since removed the body, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison.

According to Allison, BART police officers and first responders responded to a person on the tracks near the Pleasant Hill station. The agency first became aware of a person on the tracks around 10:05 a.m. and announced the service interruption around 10:20 a.m.

BART police are investigating the death and do not suspect foul play at this time.

BART trains resumed service between Walnut Creek and Concord on the Antioch line around 11:15 a.m. and maintained that service for around 20 minutes before coroner's officials arrived, according to Allison. Full service resumed around 12:15 p.m., Allison said.

