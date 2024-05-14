Repeat offender arrested for smearing semen on woman's car in Santa Rosa

article

Authorities in Santa Rosa arrested a man accused of smearing semen on a woman's car and recording her reaction.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said officers were called to the Coddingtown Center on Monday morning after a woman reported suspicious behavior.

The woman told police she returned to her vehicle and noticed that her driver’s side door handle was coated in what she believed to be bodily fluid.

When she looked around, she saw a man nearby recording her reaction on his phone before fleeing the area in a black Prius.

The officers later spotted the suspect's vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as 42-year-old Michael Simmons of Santa Rosa.

Simons is already on probation for a 2023 conviction for committing a lewd act in public.

Officers searched Simmons' vehicle and found a used condom.

Authorities said it appears that Simmons smeared ejaculate on the woman's vehicle and waited to record her reaction.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle tampering, battery, and violation of probation.

In 2020, Simmons was sentenced for multiple incidents of indecent exposure that he committed while on parole. He was on parole for an unrelated felony conviction in 2013.