Rev. Al Sharpton calls on US Attorney General to keep Antioch mayor safe

The Rev. Al Sharpton is calling on the U.S. Attorney General to provide protection for the mayor of Antioch.

"The hood is off for these cops, and we have seen their true colors. When you have 17 members of the Antioch Police Department offering free dinner to whoever shoots the mayor, how can you expect any of them to honestly keep him, let alone anyone else, safe?" Sharpton said in a statement , the San Francisco Chronicle reported. "I am respectfully asking Attorney General Garland to take over this situation, as we have seen these incidents galvanize those who wish to cause harm against Black elected officials."

Sharpton on Tuesday said Mayor Lamar Thorpe could be in danger after texts between officers suggested the mayor should be shot.

That text was sent during a 2020 protest after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The text message specifically promised a prime rib dinner to anyone who shot Thorpe with a rubber bullet.

