Same coyote linked to two Moraga attacks

California Fish and Wildlife officials say one coyote is responsible for two attacks in Moraga.

Officials used DNA collected at two attacks, one in July when a 2-year-old boy was bit and again 10 days ago when a man was attacked.

Wildlife officials say they have had reports of aggressive coyotes in the area and have begun trapping coyotes.



There have been seven confirmed coyote bites in California this year, including at least three in the Bay Area.

