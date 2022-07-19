San Francisco announces 430 new shelter beds for homeless

San Francisco Mayor, London N. Breed announced on Tuesday that the city will open 430 new shelter beds for homeless residents.

250 of the beds will be at 711 Post and 180 of the beds will be in private rooms at the Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center. 711 Post is a former youth hostel located in the lower Nob Hill neighborhood that is being leased by the City.

The units are a mix of singles, doubles, and quads. The building has several amenities including lobby and front desk, basement, community area, commercial kitchen, office space, elevator and luggage storage, and bathrooms and showers on each floor. Two meals a day will be provided as well as laundry service, according to the city.

The Baldwin SAFE Navigation Center, on 6th Street, was formerly the Baldwin Hotel. Residents will have access to the basement, community area, kitchen/pantry, dining space, laundry room, office space, medical clinic, security camera system, elevator, and shared bathrooms and showers on each floor.

"The redesigned Baldwin Hotel will put a roof above the heads of nearly 200 unhoused residents, and its communal gathering spaces and case management and medical services will help build community and encourage healthy living habits," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

Additional shelter beds were also expected in the coming months. The city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing said that by September, it planned to add back the 592 beds that were taken offline at the beginning of the pandemic.

"We are working tirelessly to continue expanding shelter, housing, and supportive services throughout San Francisco," said Mayor Breed. "The openings of these two new sites add hundreds of new beds for people to transition off our streets into the shelter, and get them on a path to stable housing instead of camping in our neighborhoods."

According to the city, it provides shelter and housing to more than 14,000 homeless and formerly homeless people every night.