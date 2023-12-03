San Joaquin school announces baseball player death, marking college's 2nd student-athlete death this year

article

San Joaquin Delta College announced this week the death of a baseball player, marking the Stockton college's second student-athlete death this year.

The college's baseball department on Thursday posted to social media that Will Wentworth, who was on the baseball team, had died.

A spokesperson for Delta College was unable to comment on the circumstances leading up to the student's passing.

In a campus email, Delta College director of athletics Tony Espinoza said, "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of one of our beloved baseball student-athletes, Will Wentworth."

Espinoza said, "He was an integral part of our campus community, both on and off the field, and his loss is deeply felt by us all."

Espinoza said the impact made by Wentworth on campus would not be forgotten and that the student would be remembered for his dedication, sportsmanship, and positive spirit.

Few details have been released about Wentworth by the college.

In October, another student-athlete from Delta College also died. Makaela Crespin, a resident of Stockton and a women's polo team member, was killed in a traffic collision.

The Stockton Police Department said they were notified that a woman, now identified as Crespin, was driving on West Park and North Baker streets when she collided with another vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.