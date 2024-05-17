San Jose's 13th homicide of year under investigation

San Jose police are investigating the killing of a man in a shooting at a homeless encampment.

Officers say the shooting happened at McLaughlin Avenue and Interstate 280 at about 5:45 p.m. May 9.

When police arrived, the victim was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital and was stabilized but remained in critical condition. SJPD says they were notified three days later that he died at the hospital.

The victim's name still hasn't been released and no arrests have been made, as the suspect fled the scene before police's arrival.

The motive remains unclear. The shooting makes the city's 13th homicide for 2024.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Taylor and Det. Harrington at 4257@sanjoseca.gov and 4365@sanjoseca.gov, respectively.

The San Jose Police Department can also be contacted at (408) 277-5283.