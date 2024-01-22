San Leandro Walmart workers accused of embezzlement

Two Walmart employees in San Leandro are facing embezzlement charges after allegedly scheming while on the job to pay less for merchandise at the check-out counter.

The Alameda District Attorney's Office filed embezzlement charges on Friday against Peggyann Aihie and Jacqueline James-Powell. The defendants worked as cashiers at a Walmart store on Davis Street, according to arrest documents.

Aihie and James-Powell allegedly scanned items that were cheaper than the actual merchandise they were buying, authorities said. This illicit activity occurred from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, according to officials.

Loss prevention reviewed store surveillance footage of the transactions and determined that the total loss was $1,071.93.

Both women were arrested and released.