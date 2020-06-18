San Mateo County eases coronavirus restrictions, reopens several business sectors

article

San Mateo County is one of the faster Bay Area counties to lift restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. While face covering and social distancing requirements remain in place, the county is now allowing high-risk stage 3 businesses to reopen.

The county is aligning with Gov. Gavin Newsom's road map to recovery. San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow announced the changes late Wednesday.

Here is what has reopened, as of Thursday:

Dine-in restaurants

Hair salons and barber shops

Casinos

Family entertainment centers

Restaurants, wineries and bars

Zoos and museums

Gyms and fitness centers

Hotels (for tourism and individual travel)

Cardrooms and racetracks

Campgrounds and outdoor recreation

Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.

“We are moving away from opening businesses according to certain categories and instead focusing on behaviors and practices,” said Morrow. “As we ease restrictions, the power to control the spread of the virus lies with individuals and communities. Collective behavior will determine our destiny. If enough people, businesses, or organizations in the community do not follow the protective recommendations, the virus may spread with abandon.”

Nail salons and tattoo parlors will reopen on Friday.