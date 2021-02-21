San Mateo County sheriff seeks 11-year-old girl who ran away from home

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an 11-year-old girl reported missing Friday from an unincorporated area of Redwood City.

Emeley Ugalde Miramontes was last seen at 5:48 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sequoia Avenue. Authorities believe she is a runaway.

Emeley is described as 5-foot 2-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and grey Vans brand shoes.

Information on the case can be shared with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 363-4911 or the Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.