San Mateo County tightens coronavirus restrictions

San Mateo County was directed by the state to tighten restrictions after landing on California’s coronavirus watch list for three consecutive days. New rules in the county went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Aug 2nd.

Indoor operations have to be suspended or moved outside at the following businesses; gyms and fitness centers, places of worship and ceremonies, like weddings and funerals, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing, hair salons and barbershops and shopping malls.

Shops that offer tattoos, piercings, and electrolysis can’t operate outside and have to shut down.

It’s been frustrating for Andrea, a San Mateo resident who had to change her church wedding with 120 guests to a 15 person outdoor ceremony. “Groceries are open, restaurants are open, people need nourishment for their physical body. We need church to be open,” she said.

As of August 2nd at 11 a.m., the California Department of Public Health reports San Mateo County has seen 1,032 new coronavirus cases, five deaths and an 11% increase in ICU admissions in the last 14 days.

However, there’s been a 23% decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in that same time period.

Until the county meets certain criteria, it’ll stay on California’s watch list and indoor operations will remain closed.

“As frustrating as it is, you have to adapt to the rules. There’s nothing you can do,” said Chef Gabor Rill who works at Foreigner in San Mateo.