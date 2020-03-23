Santa Clara County inmate tests positive for COVID-19, officer possibly exposed

A Santa Clara County Main Jail inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus and a San Jose police officer may have been exposed, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The 31-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, reported feeling sick during his booking into the jail and let prison staff know a family member of his had returned from Europe a few days earlier.

He was reportedly masked and taken to an isolation cell. He was taken to the prison's infirmary, isolated, tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus infection and confirmed infected on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office. The prisoner remains in quarantine under medical monitoring.

A San Jose police officer was also possibly exposed, sheriff's officials said.

Also, arrestees are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms like a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath outside of the jail now, according to the sheriff's office.