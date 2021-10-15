Santa Rosa man killed by alleged drunk driver following wrong-way crash on Highway 101

article

A 23-year-old Santa Rosa man died in a crash caused by an alleged wrong-way drunk driver on U.S. Highway 101 in Rohnert Park early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 at Golf Course Drive.

David Stubbers, a 26-year-old San Diego man, was allegedly driving a Ford Edge north in the southbound lanes of the highway and collided head-on with a Mazda 3 driven south by the 23-year-old man, who had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, CHP officials said.

Stubbers was also taken to the hospital and then booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence after being medically cleared, according to the CHP.

The name of the man who died is not yet being released.