Santa Rosa police investigating possible murder-suicide

Santa Rosa police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after SWAT and hostage teams responded to a shooting Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

Authorities believe a man shot a woman and then fatally shot himself after an argument, according to a Nixel alert, which was first sent out around 7 p.m. before the all-clear was issued at 11 p.m.

Police responded to a report of female suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Whitewood Drive and found two children were in the driveway, the alert said.

The kids directed officers to the backyard, where a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound was laying in the backyard near a shed, officials said. She was transported to the hospital where she died.

Hostage and SWAT teams responded, along with SRPD drone pilots to search the scene. They located a 31-year-old male dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they’re in the early stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with related information to call their Violent Crimes Investigations Team at 707-543-3590.