Santa Rosa Police seek to identify additional victims following sexual assault arrest

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The Brief Investigators are looking to identify additional victims following the arrest of a Santa Rosa man suspected of committing multiple sexual assaults. On July 29, investigators with the Santa Rosa Police Department arrested 28-year-old Koa Brooks in connection to multiple violent sexual assault-related offenses. Brooks is believed to have contacted women on social media, and may have used the alias "Ty" or something similar.



Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department are seeking to identify more victims following the arrest of a 28-year-old man suspected of committing multiple violent sexual assaults.

The SRPD’s Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Team arrested Koa Brooks on July 29, in connection with multiple sexual assaults, including rape by force, rape of an intoxicated person, and felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Detectives have continued to investigate Brook’s alleged crimes, leading to additional victims that had not contacted law enforcement.

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Investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not been identified.

Brooks is alleged to have contacted women on social media and may have used the alias "Ty," or something similar.

The department, to protect the privacy of those involved, will not release details regarding the reported incidents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SRPD DVSA Team at 707-543-3595.