Santa Rosa police to clear out homeless from park, saying conditions pose a fire hazard

Police on Wednesday plan to clear out a homeless camp in Santa Rosa because they say the conditions there pose a fire danger.

People who live at Fremont Park were packing up Tuesday night because as of 7 a.m. they could be forced out.

The Santa Rosa Police Department warned the 100 campers who live there they have to leave or they could be cited.

This comes after another sweep under highway overpasses and in other parts of Santa Rosa.

Officials say the says the size of the encampment at this park is a health and safety risk.

Fremont Park is next to several homes and a school and neighbors say they don’t feel comfortable given how large the encampment has gotten – it’s the biggest one in the city.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has recently put out several fires that started in or near homeless camps so they say it’s a real threat.

"Whether it's recreational fires, warming fires, cooking fires, and signs of burned grass, burned vegetation, that with this close proximity to these homes we're seeing here, it's a risk we can't allow to continue," said Asst. Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Despite the risk, people who live at Fremont Park say they’re anxious about yet another move.

Advocates say the city should’ve stepped up and provided more sanitation services to keep the camp cleaner.

They say the reason this encampment got so big is that people had nowhere to go after other sweeps.