Santa Rosa school classrooms vandalized

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in and vandalism at Wright Charter School in Santa Rosa.

The windows in the 7th and 8th grade English and science classrooms were broken and the science classroom was vandalized.

Photos provided by elementary school district Supt. Lisa Saxon show desks, stools, and book carts overturned, and paint splattered everywhere.

The insurance company estimates the damage at $40,000.

School officials don't know who is responsible for the vandalism or why.