Saratoga house fire causes major damage, displaces two residents

Fire caused substantial damage Saturday afternoon to a house fire near the Westgate Center shopping center, and firefighters were trying to determine its cause, Santa Clara County fire officials said Saturday.

One resident was rescued by firefighters called about 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 12300 block of Kosich Place in Saratoga, just west of Saratoga Avenue, firefighters said. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story residence, and a second alarm was requested.

Photo: Santa Clara Co Fire/Twitter.

Forty-eight firefighters from the Santa Clara County and San Jose city fire departments, as well as the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, PG&E and the Fire Associates of Santa Clara Valley battled the fire, taking about 90 minutes to put it out. A PG&E crew was called to turn off gas to a ruptured line next to the house.

The garage, attic and exterior wall of the house sustained fire damage, and the entire house sustained smoke damage, firefighters said. to the garage, attic, and exterior wall, and smoke damage throughout.

Photo: Santa Clara Co Fire/Twitter.

No one was injured, but two residents of the house were displaced, firefighters said.

Crews remained on scene into Saturday night for cleanup. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered suspicious.