Shake Shack to open 1st Sonoma County location

Shoppers in the North Bay will have a new option when it comes to "family friendly" burger chains. Shake Shack will open its first Sonoma County location next week in Santa Rosa.

The Montgomery Village Shake Shack opens Feb. 29 on Magowan Drive. It will highlight locally-sourced beef from Oakland's Cream Co.

If meat isn't your thing, this popular burger joint has veggie options as well as non-dairy items for animal lovers.

"Our community has been buzzing about the impending opening since it was announced early last year," said Brittany Mundarain, General Manager of Montgomery Village in a news release.

Rest assured, those passionate about this place will be able to get their hands on those signature crinkle-cut fries and the Golden State Double, an exclusive regional menu item, only available at Bay Area Shacks.

For the opening day festivities, the first 100 guests to purchase a shake will get a Sonoma County-branded Shake Shack tumbler.

Not to be outdone, a mural, hand-painted by local artist David Winters, will also be unveiled.

In addition, a dollar from every sandwich sold will go to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which supports those in need.

Shake Shack's Angus beef burgers are made to order. The so-called cult brand opened its first location in New York City in 2004. The chain has grown to more than 320 locations in the US and more than 175 international locations.