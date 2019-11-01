Sheriff releases victims' identities in fatal Orinda Halloween-party shooting

The FBI is assisting with the investigation of a shooting at an out-of-control Halloween party at an Orinda Airbnb rental that left four dead and injured several others as they fled on Thursday.

Friday evening Contra Costa Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims in the shooting. All were from the Bay Area and were in their twenties.

The victims were identified as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg, 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. of San Francisco/Oakland and 29-year-old Javin County of Sausalito/Richmond.

The sheriff's forensics lab confirmed two firearms were located at the scene.

Orinda police confirmed an officer was headed to the house regarding a noise complaint at 10:48 p.m. just a couple minutes before the shooting occurred. The noise complaint had come in at 9:19 p.m.

There are no suspects in custody. At a Friday news conference Orinda police Chief David Cook had few details, but said investigators are trying to contact more than 100 party-goers who fled after shots rang out just before 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Lucille Way. He said there was no risk to the community and that there was no reason to believe the suspect or suspects are from Orinda or remained in the area.

Sources say the woman who rented the home falsely claimed that she needed to escape the smoke from the Kincade Fire because of asthma issues. The owner of the property had banned parties on the premises and wanted no more than 12 people there.

Advertisement

Advertised on social media as an ‘Air BNB Mansion Party’, the person who organized the event claimed only 12 people were invited, but more than 100 people showed up, neighbors said.

A now-deleted Instagram post promoting the event encouraged partygoers to “BYOB” and “BYOW” (Bring Your Own Beer and Bring Your Own Weed).

A now-deleted Instagram post advertising an Airbnb "Mansion Party" in Orinda.

“Everyone was just having a good time, doing their thing, not really worried about what was going on, you know? It’s Halloween,” said Hayden Aitchison a friend of partygoers.

Witnesses we spoke with said they heard a barrage of bullets ring out and saw dozens of people running down a hillside to flee the violence. Many tried to get Uber or rideshares to escape. People were injured jumping from a balcony and trying to escape. One witness said he saw police cars “flying up the hill” to respond.

Three victims died at the scene, a fourth died at a hospital.

24-year-old Armani Reynolds of Vallejo, wounded during the shooting, is now in a coma, according to his father.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Reynolds said. “I don’t like it. I don’t understand.”

He said his son went with friends after apparently learning of the party on the internet.

Authorities did not have an exact count of the injured because some were taken to hospitals in private vehicles rather than ambulances.

Orinda Mayor Inga Miller called the incident “A tragedy of unimaginable gravity.”

Flags flew at half-mast to honor the victims.

According to the police chief, the property renter is not an Orinda resident.

There were two previous complaints at the rental property over large parties and a separate complaint about trash, according to City Manager Steve Salomon.

Salomon had earlier mentioned the noise complaint about the Halloween party. Prior to that, the city received no complaints about the property since July.

Airbnb issued a statement on the tragedy that said they were communicating with police on the investigation. In addition, they’ve taken steps to ban the booking guest from their platform.

The mayor said the city council would address concerns surrounding short-term rentals at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

