Sheriff's office investigating fatal Saratoga traffic collision

article

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision in Saratoga Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at Saratoga Avenue and Highway 85 at 11:22 a.m.

When they arrived, officials said a white sedan was fully engulfed in flames and was stuck on an embankment. Another vehicle, a grey pickup truck, had major front-end damage.

Four people -- two from each of the vehicles -- were transported to the hospital when paramedics and Santa Clara County Fire Department arrived on scene.

Two witnesses were treated and released at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said three of the four occupants had life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, deputies learned that a man in his 70s, who was in the sedan had died of his injuries at the hospital.

Advertisement

The victim who has died was not identified, nor were any of the other vehicle occupants.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death. What caused the collision remains under investigation.