Sideshow hospitalizes 1 during collision near Lake Merritt

An illegal sideshow sent one motorcyclist to a hospital Saturday evening after he collided with a car near Oakland's Lake Merritt.

At the Grand Avenue and Perkins Street intersection around 6 p.m. sideshow participants on dirt bikes were seen still driving through the area during the crash investigation.

According to law enforcement, as many as 50 dirt bikes and ATVs were engaging in the sideshow.

Police say the motorcyclist is in stable condition. It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

