Benicia under mandatory water conservation orders

Benicia residents must conserve water, the city ordered, because main water line has been damaged.

Officials said the line was hit when a hillside collapsed near Interstate 680 and Gold Hill Road, which caused the highway to temporarily shut down earlier Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the hillside gave way due to the recent severe weather and rain.

Benicia is under a Stage 4 "Critical Water Shortage" alert which mandates all businesses, schools, and residences to reduce their water usage by up to 40%, officials said.

There was no indication of when the order would be lifted.

Hillside I-680 and Gold Hill Road in Benicia

City officials said steps residents can take to reduce their usage include taking shorter showers and using dishwashers and washers only when full.

"We recognize we are asking a lot of our residents, businesses and community members," said Interim City Manager Mario Giuliani. "This is an extraordinary situation requiring urgent action to reduce water consumption. Our crews are working to determine the extent of the damage to the line that delivers our drinking water. We are asking that residents and businesses conserve water and be patient."

As the main line gets repaired, Benicia will use Lake Herman as a secondary water source. Officials said the water may have an "earthy" taste or odor because of its naturally-occurring compounds like organic carbon.

Despite the compounds, the drinking water still meets or exceeds all of California's and federal requirements for safe drinking water, according to officials.

To stay up to date with the latest alerts by officials, Solano County residents can register here.