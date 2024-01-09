Sonoma County animal shelter celebrates adoption of its longest resident

article

Sonoma County Animal Services celebrated the adoption of its longest resident, a German Shepherd mix that had spent almost her whole life at the shelter.

On Wednesday, animal services posted a video announcing that a 2-year-old dog named Princess, had finally been placed in her forever home.

"After waiting for almost two years to be adopted, Princess found her family!" the shelter said. "We are overjoyed that she was adopted."

Her previous owners surrendered her as a puppy in March 2022, after discovering that they couldn’t properly care for the strong, energetic dog, according to shelter officials.

Following her arrival at the shelter, she briefly went home with another family in an adoption attempt but was returned. "She needed someone a little more experienced, and that can be difficult to find," shelter supervisor Emma Diemert explained to KTVU.

While Princess's adoption was most certainly a moment to celebrate, animal caretakers acknowledged that it was sad to say goodbye to the dog, the longest resident of the shelter in recent history. "It's kind of a bittersweet feeling when you have an animal you constantly care for," Diemert shared with KTVU.

Animal caretakers at K9 Activity Club saying good-bye to Princess, who was finally adopted on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

That was especially true for the handlers at K9 Activity Club, Diemert noted. The boarding and training facility in Santa Rosa partnered with the shelter to provide free training for Princess to help her become more adoptable.

Shelter officials pointed out that in the last couple of years, there has been a marked increase in the length of stay for all of their animals, so that made it even more challenging as they sought to place Princess in the right home.

The wait proved to be worth it. She moved in on Dec. 29, and her new owners have shown to be the perfect fit.

"They absolutely adore her. They said she's not going anywhere, and they couldn't ask for more," Diemert said.

In addition to a new home and family, Princess also gained a constant playmate in a canine sibling that looks just like her. And the former shelter dog also has a new name-- Maddie.

"She is a loving, affectionate, and sweet girl!" the shelter said, "Thank you to her adopters!!!"

Princess, a former shelter dog housed at Sonoma County Animal Services, was adopted on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (Timaree O’Brien)

Princess (right) at home with her new canine sibling. (Timaree O’Brien)