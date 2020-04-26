Sonoma County Sheriff announces 3-year-old K-9 dies after undisclosed "medical emergency"

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death Saturday of Mako, a 3.5-year-old Belgian Malinois whop for the past two years has served with the Windsor Police Department.

According to a social media post by the Sheriff's office, Mako was training with his human handler late Saturday when he suffered an undisclosed "medical emergency." Mako was taken to an emergency veterinarian, but the dog died Saturday night.

In May 2019, Mako was praised for running down a convicted felon who had led Sonoma County deputies on a high-speed chase. That suspect was arrested on suspicion of evading and resisting arrest, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and multiple felony weapons charges.

In October 2018, Mako helped capture a suspect in the theft of a motorcycle out of San Francisco, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, evasion and driving on a suspended license.