St. Helena drive-up COVID-19 testing available

Drive-up COVID-19 testing is available for people who live and work in St. Helena and are symptomatic or have had contact with a confirmed case of novel coronavirus, officials announced.

Napa County has a limited number of test kits available and asks those who have been sheltering at home, not experiencing any symptoms and are otherwise at low risk to wait until the next mobile test center is available.

To reserve an appointment for testing, email coronavirus@countyofnapa.org.

For more information visit countyofnapa.org/TEST or call (707) 253-4540.