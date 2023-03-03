Steph Curry photobombs E40 during Warriors game against Clippers

E40 caught a priceless photobomb as he sat courtside at the Golden State Warriors game Thursday night.

Dressed in Louis Vuitton and a gold diamond necklace, he was filming a selfie at the Chase Center when Steph Curry jumped into the background.

The rapper looked surprised and laughed, "hey boy, you crazy!"

Known mostly by his stage name, Earl Tywone Stevens is a songwriter and entrepreneur who might be one of the Warriors' biggest celebrity fans. He has been sitting courtside at the games for years.

He was captured on the jumbotron a few weeks ago at the Chase Center with the caption "Bay Area Legend."

Warriors pulled out a victory during Thursday's game, beating the Clippers 115-91.

It's the second game in a row they came back from a huge deficit. The Warriors said Friday they are the first team in the shot clock era to come back from a double-digit deficit and win by 15+ points in consecutive games.

Curry has been out since Feb. 4, missing the team's last 10 games with leg injuries.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry looked good scrimmaging, and it’s possible he will return to play in Sunday's game against the Lakers.