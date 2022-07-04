Stray bullet strikes victim in arm following fireworks display, Windsor police say

article

A stray bullet fired by an unknown person into the air struck a victim, injuring them following the fireworks display at Windsor's Keiser Park Sunday night, police say.

The victim said she was attending the show and was struck at around 10:15 p.m. She said she noticed when she was hugging a family member that she felt pain in her left arm.

She told police she wasn't sure what caused the pain as she was wearing a long-sleeve shirt. She applied pressure to her arm and noticed she was bleeding. She sought help at a first-aid tent. A paramedic found a bullet in the victim's sleeve.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said no other injuries were reported.

Police said Sonoma County sheriff's detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. There were no additional details immediately available.



