Suspect arrested in Lafayette on suspicion of kidnapping, home-invasion robbery, false imprisonment

article

Lafayette police arrested a home-invasion robbery and kidnapping suspect for an incident at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on the 1000 block of Carol Lane at 8:22 p.m. The suspect who was arrested is a resident of the complex, according to the police investigation.

The suspect was not identified. Police said they were injured prior to the officers' arrival. The suspect was also arrested for false imprisonment and will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility when they are medically cleared, police said.

No information on the victim or victims was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.