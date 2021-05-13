Suspect arrested in sexual assaults of 2 women in Fremont

article

Officers in Fremont said the same man is responsible for two sexual assaults that happened Thursday morning.

The first incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway. Police said a 57-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was pushed by a man and knocked to the ground. The suspect then tried to sexually assault her but was scared off by a bystander.

The perpetrator was later identified as 28-year-old Alexander Lomax, a homeless man out of Hayward.

At around 11 a.m. officer received a call from a residence in the area of Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road. Responding officers found a 67-year-old woman being sexually assaulted by Lomax.

"Officers stopped the violent attack and immediately took the suspect into custody," Fremont police said in a statement.

Advertisement

Lomax was booked on multiple charges of sexual assault, elder abuse, and battery.