Suspect in Saturday Fremont shooting arrested; money at root of dispute

The suspect in a Saturday shooting that left the victim with critical injuries was arrested shortly before midnight late Saturday night, Fremont police said Sunday.

Alexander Eullo, 40, of Union City was taken into custody about 11:55 p.m. Saturday near the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in the 4300 block of Hansen Avenue in Fremont, after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Eullo's arrest earlier on Saturday. Police said the victim's statement, video evidence, witness statements, physical evidence and suspect confession led investigators to believe the shooting was not random. Police believe Eullo and the victim had known each other for some time and that the shooting was over one owing the other money.

Eullo remained in the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin as of Sunday afternoon on a no-bail warrant on suspicion of attempted murder and of discharge of a firearm at a person causing great bodily injury. Eullo is also being held on two additional unrelated warrants. Police expect to present their case against Eullo to the Alameda County District Attorney's office Monday morning, police said.

Fremont police had been called at 12:20 p.m. Saturday from the Washington Hospital Healthcare System hospital in Fremont saying a man had just arrived there with a gunshot wound. The victim, police said, drove himself to the hospital on a motorcycle. The 46-year-old man, contacted by police in Washington's emergency room, was later transferred to a trauma center for treatment. He remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition, Fremont police said.

This case remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Michael Gebhardt at (510) 790-6954 or send a tip by texting TIPFREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web.