Suspected narcotics dealer out on bail arrested for second time by Marin County deputies

An investigation into narcotics sales led to the arrest of a Novato man Thursday for multiple violations, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

Vincent Robert Butt, 38, was located and taken into custody at the Black Point Boat Launch in Novato and a search of his rental vehicle turned up 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine, more than 2 grams of heroin, and "items consistent with narcotics sales, and narcotic paraphernalia." the office said.

Butt had been out on bail from a previous narcotics arrest last October for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and possession of oxycodone and the sheriff's Specialized Investigative Unit and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration had developed information that he was again selling "large quantities" of narcotics in the county, officials said.

Butt was booked into the Marin County Jail, then freed on $55,000 bail, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the DEA, which is exploring possible federal indictments against Butt, officials said.