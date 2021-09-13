Suspected road-rage driver arrested by Fairfield police after allegedly shooting into car

article

A man suspected of shooting at another person's vehicle during a road rage incident in Fairfield on Sunday was later found sleeping in his car and arrested, according to police.

About 9 p.m., someone called police to report the shooting after exiting Interstate 80 onto Waterman Boulevard to avoid a confrontation with a man who was allegedly driving dangerously.

Officers found that a bullet passed through the driver's side door and lodged in the steering wheel.

The victim gave officers a description of the suspect's SUV and a partial license plate number, both of which allegedly matched the description from an earlier road rage incident, police said.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

Using Fairfield's license plate recognition cameras, officers tracked the SUV to the 900 block of Beck Avenue and found the suspect, 45-year-old Marcial Pineda, sleeping in the vehicle, according to police. Officers also allegedly saw a Glock pistol in pain view in the back seat and were able to arrest Pineda without a struggle using the police department's armored vehicle.

Advertisement

Pineda was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of several felonies, police said.