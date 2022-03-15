Suspects arrested for deadly mass shooting at Father's Day party in Richmond

article

Richmond police say they have arrested two suspects who fatally shot three people and injured five others at a Father's Day party last June.

Enrique Ramirez Calmo, 27, of Oakland, was identified as one of the shooters. Police said that the other suspect, who was 17 at the time, will not be named.

Both men have been charged by Contra Costa County prosecutors with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. The teen, who is now 18, faces charges as a juvenile.

All the victims were men, ranging in age from 18 to 45. The party was described as a marimba party and had been advertised on Facebook.

Last summer, police said that the suspects walked up to the house and fired shots into the groups of families gathered outside.

A break in the case came when Richmond police said they received a ballistic match with a shooting that occurred in Oakland on the same night as the Richmond killings. That match enabled authorities to find a group possibly responsible for the mass shooting.

Police said they have video footage that shows the suspects arriving at the party in a Nissan Altima.

Ramirez Calmo was arrested on March 9 and the teen was arrested on March 10, according to police.