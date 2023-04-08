Tahoe resort once owned by Frank Sinatra to reopen as hotel

article

A derelict Lake Tahoe resort that was once owned by Frank Sinatra has been acquired by a real estate firm that hopes to renovate and reopen it.

The Cal Neva Resort, which sits on the border between California and Nevada, was recently bought by McWhinney, which intends to restore the property to glory and make it part of the Proper brand of hotels.

McWhinney says their planning includes "reimagining" the resort, which opened in 1926 and closed in 2013, as a "modern leisure travel destination" while staying true to its historic roots.

Guests from the resort's heyday included such as John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe. Sinatra later redeveloped the 13-acre resort in 1960 and owned it until 1968.

Some aspects the project runners said they'll keep intact include the "historic" Indian Room and Frank Sinatra Showroom.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to craft the next iteration of this one-of-a-kind resort…Our vision is to reimagine and revitalize this iconic resort with deep historic roots into an exceptional experience for guests and the local community to enjoy for years to come," CEO Chad McWhinney said in a press release.

