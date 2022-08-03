Taxpayer group wants Alameda County supervisor to step down over residency issues

The Alameda County Taxpayers Association has filed a second lawsuit to have Supervisor Dave Brown removed from office.

The group wants Brown to step down by Labor Day, according to the Bay Area News Group.

Brown was chief of staff for the late Supervisor Wilma Chan and lived in Walnut Creek.

He was named to replace her, after her death in November.

Supervisors are required to live in Alameda County one year before being elected.

County officials say Brown is exempt from that requirement because he was not elected.

He moved to Alameda County four days before he was officially appointed.

