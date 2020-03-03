Technical issues lead to long lines for California voters

Some California voters are waiting in long lines because of technical glitches connecting to the statewide voter database or too many users trying to cast ballots at once.

The secretary of state's office said election workers in 15 counties could not connect to the statewide voter registration database on Super Tuesday but that the issues have been resolved.

Los Angeles County's new $300 million voting system also had problems.

The electronic poll books were operating slowly because so many voters were trying to use them at once. Delays were up to two hours in some places.

Technicians have added more devices in some polling places.

