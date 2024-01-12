Teen rescued after 200-foot fall on hike near Big Sur

The California Highway Patrol rescued a 19-year-old who fell 200 feet while hiking near Big Sur and shared video of the agency's helicopter hoisting him out of the woods on a gurney.

The CHP said the teen's girlfriend was hiking with him Thursday evening and called for help after he fell about 4:30 p.m. in an area known for hot springs near Sykes Camp, about 8 miles from the Pine Ridge Trail head.

The teen suffered major injuries including a loss of consciousness, fractured limbs, a possible dislocated arm and a large laceration to his head, the CHP said.

He was taken to a hospital in Salinas.