Temperatures climb to 116 degrees in Livermore

Lizzie Fountain Park in Downtown Livermore was the place to be for families trying to beat Monday’s brutal heat.

"It’s ridiculous," said Anne de MaCarty. "When we were getting ready to go out today I was like, I don’t want to leave.

Livermore hit record-setting heat this Labor Day climbing to a whopping 116 degrees. The Fanucchi’s brought their two kids to the fountain. Mike Fanucchi said three things in particular were helping them get through the heat wave. "The fountain, ice cream, and well, we’re trying not to use the air condition as much. But, air conditioning."

The dangerously hot weather led to the opening of cooling center, and the closure of many parks and open spaces because of fire danger.

"I think it’s just scary because of fires," said de MaCarty. "We always get worried about that this time of year."

In Walnut Creek, triple digit heat didn’t keep one large family from holding their Labor Day barbecue at Heather Farm Park.

"The heat is bothersome, but I can stand it just to be around my family," said one family member.

James Lee Anderson said the group planned for the weather. "I don’t really care for the heat," he said.

Anderson said they set up a huge canopy tent to create shade. There was a snow cone machine and plenty of cold beverages.