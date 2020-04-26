The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to the San Francisco homeless population

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to the homeless in San Francisco during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization started a new food delivery program called “Meals in Place SF.”

Major Darren Norton says COVID-19 has changed the way the Salvation Army is able to serve the homeless population.

They can no longer offer group meals so they deliver food instead.

“We’re just living in a different day right now so everything is different,” said Norton. “We are so excited and grateful we can provide this food to these people, plus a visit from a salvation army volunteer to let them know they are loved and cared about and that we are thinking of them and we just want to help them during this crisis.”

Saturday, volunteers delivered 665 meals at encampments in SOMA and the Tenderloin. Marci Lynn Croft is among thousands of homeless living on the streets of San Francisco. “I think it’s wonderful they come out here to see us and feed us,” said Croft.

The Salvation Army is in need of additional volunteers and donations to continue the food box program. The plan is to provide meals 7 days a week during the pandemic. Norton said this is the safest option to prevent an outbreak at an encampment because they don’t want people to expose themselves to the virus while searching for food.

“There’s a lot of fear and uncertainty out there,” said Norton. “They want to shelter in place and remain where they’re at.”