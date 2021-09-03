BottleRock kicks off amid delta surge in Napa

BottleRock fans will be celebrating this weekend in wine country.

The festival, which normally happens on Memorial Day weekend, was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 concerns.

The three-day event includes headliners such as Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, and Foo Fighter.

It was reported that Stevie Nicks backed out several weeks ago out of caution and fears for her health amid the growing surge of the delta variant.

With over 100,000 expected to attend the sold-out concert, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Masks will not be required but in accordance with state guidelines are recommended but organizers and health experts are recommending them.

Fans who showed up early Friday morning said they're excited BottleRock is back and look forward to seeing some of their favorite bands.

"I'm excited," said Suzy Williams.