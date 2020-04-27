Thousands turn out for a memorial parade for fallen California Marine

article

The family of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq last month had to postpone his memorial service because of restrictions on large gatherings in California to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Sgt. Diego Pongo, 34, and another Marine were killed on March 8 during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in Iraq. On April 26, thousands turned out for a parade to honor the fallen Marine.

On Sunday morning, family members of Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo were surprised with an emotional parade outside their Simi Valley home that began with a police helicopter flyover, followed by about 1,500 law enforcement vehicles, fire engines and cars.

On April 26, thousands turned out for a parade to honor fallen Marine, Sgt. Diego Pongo. His mother, Kathryn Steffen, was moved to tears.

The fallen Marine's mother was moved to tears. "I'm totally overwhelmed. I'm absolutely overwhelmed," said Kathryn Steffen. "As much loss as this has been to us with Diego's death March 8, we've also had an overwhelming amount of community support," she added.

Pongo’s sister-in-law helped organize the parade to surprise his parents and brothers. "We've been really alone through this time and it's been hard," said sister-in-law Andrea Pongo.

Her husband said that while they weren't able to honor him with a proper funeral, the community has expressed an outpouring of support. "It's been really hard, especially knowing that we haven't been able to hold a funeral or any kind of memorial, and people keep reaching out to us, showing us their support and saying how much they want to be there for us," Andres Pongo said.

Soldiers held a small ceremony, folding a flag and presenting it to Diego's family.

The city’s police department helped out with traffic control. Community members kept the parade going for more than two hours, and many of their cars blasted music while kids hung out of windows waving flags.

People who gathered on the sidewalk to watch the parade followed social distancing measures, Sgt. Patrick Zayicek told the Ventura County Star. “It was a great show of support in our community.,” he said.

Pongo, 34, and another Marine were killed on March 8 during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in Iraq. Pongo and Capt. Moises A. Navas, also 34, of Germantown, Maryland, were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

(L) Capt. Moises A. Navas, (R) Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo

Pongo was an advanced sniper, a foreign weapons instructor and a combat marksmanship leader who was fluent in multiple languages, Marine Raider Regiment Commanding Officer Col. John Lynch said.

Pongo is survived by his daughter and other family members.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.